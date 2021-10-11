Navy Exchange Guam donated several cases of water and canned goods to the WestCare Pacific Islands Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program in Hagåtña on Oct. 7.
The program offers a food pantry, hygiene products, clothing and household goods to veterans in need.
The program serves veteran families who are at risk of, or are experiencing, homelessness and who may need shelter, food, water and clothing. The program also assists veterans with seeking employment, or support with physical and behavioral health, financial management and education.
These donations are among many that NEX, in coordination with the U.S. Naval Base Guam Chapel and NBG public affairs office, has coordinated with Guam village mayors, nonprofit organizations, and schools since November 2018. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy