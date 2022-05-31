Next round of students' nutritional assistance has narrowed parameters

A third round of nutritional assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition is in the works for eligible students, but amounts for each student will be less than what was previously distributed.
“The parameters for P-EBT have changed so benefits will only be issued for days a child did not attend school due to a COVID related incident,” said Jon Fernandez, Guam Department of Education superintendent.
Officials confirmed their team is working on a finalized 2022 P-EBT plan which will bring more aid to students in the form of a pandemic electronic benefits card.
“GDOE is currently working on a finalized plan that will be sent to me within the next week or so,” Fernandez said. “I don’t have the finalized plan so I can’t comment further.”
For the recent school year, education officials have noted that students missed 24 days of school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic school closures. This was the final tally presented to legislators when a request was made to waive mandated 180-instructional day and service learning requirements.
To date, eligible students have received $14.6 million in nutritional assistance.
The plan will then need to be submitted to the USDA’s FNS department for their approval.
“After we get approval of the plan, that’s when DPHSS will work on details for notifying public,” Fernandez said.
The formula used previously was set by the USDA at a daily rate of $7.97 for U.S territories.
The first round covered 156 missed school meals at GDOE and 42 missed school meals at DODEA for students enrolled during the period covered. Eligible students received $1,243.
The second round covered the summer period for all students enrolled for school year 2020-2021.
The parameters set for previous rounds allowed for both public school and Department of Defense Education Activity school students in three categories: GDOE’s Community Eligibility Provision whereby all students were provided school meals at no cost, DoDEA District school student’s eligible Free or Reduced-Price school meals, or students who lived in SNAP households.