The NGEN car show hosted by Nissan Guam returned after a two-year hiatus Saturday.
Nissan Guam hosted its third Nissan Generation (NGEN) car show at its location in upper Tumon, according to Brian Downey, sales manager.
"It's been two years since our last NGEN event due to COVID, so we're thrilled to invite everyone back to celebrate all things Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun," Downey said in reference to the cancellation of the car shows in 2020 and 2021.
In addition to the car show, NGEN featured a remote-control drifting course, a Gran Turismo Racing Challenge, die-cast car trade show, plus vendor booths from Fewture, Prolific Guam, Car Audio Image and Proline as well as two food trucks, Serendipity and Sip 'n Dip, a press release issued by Nissan stated.
Kids were able to test out their driving skills on the NISMO Kids racing course, and all attendees enjoyed a live drifting exhibition featuring local drifting champion Von Burrell, the release added.
According to Post files, NGEN was first held in 2018 and 2019 and was a festival focused on "the love for the Nissan brands and a celebration of its racing and performance history."
Although online registration for the show is closed, Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun owners who are interested in displaying their vehicle at a future event may contact Nicholas Shepherd at nshepherd@nissanguam.com or call 671-647-7261.