Nine apply for GDOE superintendent, hiring 'hopefully' by November

The Guam Department of Education human resources division has begun evaluating nine applicants for superintendent of education, after the announcement closed Monday, Sept. 19, according to Mary Okada, the chairperson of the search subcommittee for the Guam Education Board.
She confirmed the evaluation phase with The Guam Daily Post Wednesday, but declined to name the applicants at this time.
Those who are deemed qualified for the position will then move on to the next phase of the job search, which involves talks with the GEB itself.
“If they meet the minimum requirements, they will be interviewed,” said Okada, who is also the vice chairperson of the education board.
GEB members will nominate the interviewee of their choice to be superintendent of GDOE at next month’s board meeting, she noted.
“(That is) depending on when the interviews are conducted. I am working on that now,” Okada said.
Hopefuls will need to secure six votes from GEB members in order to be hired, and take the helm of the island’s public school system, she shared.
According to Post files, GEB extended the application deadline to this Monday, due to the absent of board nominations for superintendent. The first screening period was closed for the position on July 15.
When will the tens of thousands of GDOE's stakeholders know who their new leader will be?
“Hopefully by November, if (GEB is) successful,” Okada responded, when the question was posed to her by the Post.