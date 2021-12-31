What a year it has been for public school education. Students are back in class five days a week, and some key plans to hopefully recover what's been dubbed "learning loss" are in play.
Just weeks after the start of the school year, the Guam Department of Education’s in-person instruction came to an abrupt halt as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered the suspension of face-to-face instruction at all K-12 schools prompted by spikes in COVID-19 community cases.
GDOE’s student population of 26,600 spent nearly three weeks distance learning before the decision was made by Superintendent Jon Fernandez to gradually return students to school - but this was done with the student population divided into two groups, or cohorts. These cohorts would attend classes on alternate days to limit the number of students physically on campus and thus minimize the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 being spread.
Fernandez was cautious about the decision and said it was part of a risk-based approach which factored in COVID-19 cases reported by schools, positive cases reported in the community, transmission risk and vaccination efforts within the school community and the community as a whole.
With limited student numbers, GDOE was able to alleviate some concerns raised by parents.
Reducing risk
One of the biggest concerns was the health and safety of students in schools. In fact, GDOE officials noted that of the 864 students who were unaccounted for at the start of the school year, a majority of parents refused to send their kids to school because of COVID-19-related fears.
Students had the option to enroll in either the face-to-face model of learning or online learning. But, they were told that transfers between models of learning could not be made until second semester.
Students had a traditional start to the school year, but, with 3-foot physical distancing in classrooms and 6-foot social distancing in common areas, it was a tough task to implement the guidance.
Photos and videos depicting overcrowding in school hallways and other common areas circulated social media and caused a stir in the community.
When students returned in September in cohorts, only half the student population was on campus on any given day. Face-to-face students received five days of instruction over a two-week period, while online students continued uninterrupted with five days of instruction weekly.
Cohorts relieved pressure on GDOE’s 41 schools in terms of social distancing and made it easier to implement GDOE’s 10-layer approach to safely reopening schools.
Less instructional time and learning loss
There was a downside, the cohort schedule resulted in 24 days of missed instruction and placed GDOE in violation of Guam law mandating 180 days of instruction per school year.
The loss of instruction brought concerns about learning loss. By GDOE’s estimate, the pandemic has disrupted education for about 18 months.
At the end of the 2020-21 school year, GDOE officials shared their concerns regarding learning loss and the department’s inability to asses student learning with the ACT-ASPIRE summative assessment which required the test to be administered at school sites. It meant that only face-to-face students could be assessed.
GDOE officials included the summative results in the Annual State of Public Education Report for SY20-21. The limited data indicated that students who were tested did not show significant learning loss compared to where they were pre-pandemic.
Prior to the release of the ASPER, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez asserted that preliminary data showed students failing at least one subject area and the need for student interventional support had doubled.
Contradicting data
The ASPER results brought criticism as stakeholders questioned how graduation rates could increase while failure rates and need for interventions doubled.
Sanchez noted that the summative testing data was skewed and could not be relied upon heavily to determine learning loss. Instead, GDOE would use two additional data points to create a better picture of how far behind students are in proficiency: interim assessments and student grades for the current school year.
As abruptly as schools were shut down, they reopened with only one workday for faculty, staff, parents and students to prepare. A Guam Education Board resolution brought kids back to the classroom Nov. 29.
It was a contentious decision, but both online and face-to-face students now receive five days of instruction per week. According to Fernandez, teachers and students are happy to be back among their peers.
Measuring learning loss
The return to the classroom allowed GDOE to continue efforts to gauge learning loss, providing teachers with the opportunity to conduct interim assessments and compile student grades.
But even with students back to traditional learning hours, challenges persist. The biggest challenge is ensuring that all public school students are attending school. GDOE last reported that 174 students remain unaccounted for. These are students who have not shown up for school since Aug. 30, and with whom GDOE officials could not make contact.
Students were in school for three weeks before taking a two-week break for the holidays. But prior to the break, GDOE officials revealed part of their plan to address learning loss. They dubbed it the accelerated learning plan.
Some of the biggest changes to education were made in the midst of the pandemic. New grading policies which included a tiered grading system was implemented last school year, in addition to the department moving away from dividing the curriculum up into quarters.
GDOE is also one step closer to mapping out a plan for education over the next five school years.
On Dec. 11, GDOE and the board held a retreat which focused on the second draft of its State Strategic Plan.
The State Strategic Plan focuses on seven key areas:
1. Leadership.
2. Curriculum.
3. Family and community engagement.
4. Student behavior, discipline and safety.
5. Facilities.
6. Finance and administrative services.
7. Data Points.
GDOE will present the final plan to board members for their approval in January. The SSP is to be implemented next school year and guide the department for the following five years.