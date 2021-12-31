The COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on the number of visitors Guam saw in 2021, but, it didn’t deter military forces from around the world from stopping by for a visit.
At the beginning of the year, the island welcomed the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastian De Elcano which arrived at Apra Harbor on Feb. 26. The visit commemorated the 500th anniversary of the Magellan-Elcano circumnavigation. The current expedition took naval training sailing ships across the Atlantic to Argentina, through the Straits of Magellan and across the Pacific Ocean, passing Guam and the Philippines on their way back to the Spanish port of Cádiz, according to the U.S. Navy.
The visit was a treat for island residents who got to imagine what it was like to see the ships on the horizon 500 years ago. But, this was just one of many visits by military forces from abroad.
In April, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group arrived at Naval Base Guam for a brief stop for provisions and personnel. The crews of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its escort ships USS Bunker Hill, a guided-missile cruiser, and destroyers USS Russell and USS John Finn, used the Guam stopover to resupply. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group joined forces in the South China Sea to conduct expeditionary strike force operations.
A month later, Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited military bases on Guam on May 28 while Britain's flagship aircraft carrier headed to the Philippine Sea. Military officials said her visits emphasized the value of the partnership between the United States and Germany in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
In fact, many of the military visits came during a time of heightened focus on the Indo-Pacific region which carried on throughout the year.
It was part of America’s European allies showcase of strength of unity in the Asia Pacific. As Britain’s aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth led a flotilla of two destroyers, two frigates, a submarine and two support ships through parts of the contested South China Sea, the German defense minister spent time on Guam at Andersen Air Force Base. Air Force officials provided an overview of the 36th Contingency Response Group agile combat employment concepts, according to the Air Force. She also spent time touring the USS Charleston littoral combat ship.
In August, the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group pulled into Apra Harbor as part of the Carrier Strike Group 21 deployment to the Indo-pacific region. This was the first time the U.K. deployed the carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific in almost 25 years. It marked a historic achievement in the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and U.K., according to a press release from Joint Region Marianas at the time.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans was deployed with the strike group, as was F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen.
The collaboration showed the power of the partnership between the U.K. and the Indo-Pacific region.
"The U.K. is one of our most stalwart and skilled allies, and their participation in our exercises and operations in the Pacific is a demonstration of the deep relationship we share in terms of defense and deterrence of our adversaries."
At the time, Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group said the arrival of the Carrier Strike Group in Guam was an important milestone for the group.
More military forces from around the world visited Guam that month as representatives and ships of the Indian Navy made a port call in the middle of their deployment to support Exercise Malabar 2021.
Exercise Malabar is an annual maritime exercise that enhances planning, training, and employment of advanced warfare tactics among the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Navy, according to Post files.
Military efforts continued to be centered around the vital trading routes and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In September, the British Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth made another stop on Guam for scheduled maintenance and some much needed downtime for sailors. The carrier had been in Japan for joint military exercises involving the U.S. and other allies.
The interaction was part of the United Kingdom's commitment to strengthen diplomatic, economic and security ties in the Indo-Pacific.
Moorhouse was quoted by the U.K. news organization HampshireLive upon arrival in Japan that the interaction would “take the United Kingdom's and Japan's enduring relationship to a whole new level. “With Japan, and other like-minded countries in the region, the United Kingdom is committed to upholding democratic values and tackling shared threats.”
In October, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, AAMDC brought out the Iron Dome, a missile defense system, for three months. The mission was purely informational, as military officials indicated they were testing capabilities between the Iron Dome and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, known as THAAD.
While a majority of military activities were aimed at maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Iron Dome's presence was not aimed at any specific country.
Guam was selected for deployment of the Iron Dome as part of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act which required the Army to deploy Iron Dome to an operational theater by the end of 2022, Guam was selected for its ideal location in the Indo-Pacific theater.
The last military visit came in December when the USS Carl Vinson pulled into Apra Harbor as part of its deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in the Indo-Pacific Region.
Part of the ship's mission was to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force.
The inaugural deployment of the F-35C Lightning II and the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft was in advance of the "Air Wing of the Future."