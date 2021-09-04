The Guam Department of Education for decades has struggled with recruitment and retention of teachers, this year is no different. But the numbers aren't as high as Guam Federation of Teachers Union president, Tim Fedenko estimated.
Fedenko estimated GDOE may be short 300 to 400 teachers a year islandwide.
On Thursday, GDOE reported nine teacher vacancies at the elementary and secondary school levels.
GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, identified six elementary schools, needing additional teachers for online and in-person instruction.
They are:
• Marcial Sablan Elementary School - 3rd grade online (pending).
• Marcial Sablan Elementary School - 4th grade online (pending).
• Inalahan Elementary School - 2nd grade online (filled).
• M.U. Lujan Elementary School - 3rd grade online (pending).
• Chief Brodie Elementary School - 2nd grade online (filled).
• Ordot/Chalan Pago Elementary School - 3rd grade online (RIP).
• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School - 4th grade online (pending).
At the secondary level, teacher vacancies at two high schools were identified by school principals for recruitment.
• George Washington High School - Math online (recommended pending selection).
• Tiyan High School - Language arts online (recommended pending selection).
Heading into the school year GDOE offered two models of learning, or MOLs – face-to-face and online instruction. Teachers were designated to one MOL, according to GDOE officials who noted the strain placed on teachers instructing two MOLs.
However, as the school year opened, some secondary GDOE teachers told The Guam Daily Post that they were teaching both MOLs.
“Teachers are not authorized to be teaching both models of learning,” Fernandez said.
However, GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erica Cruz indicated the opposite. She said teachers in elementary and high school are designated to one MOL, but at the middle school level, teachers are teaching both MOLs.
“In the middle school level, the middle school stakeholders such as the teachers and administrators have determined that it would be easier to handle their students and embed one period of online learning,” Cruz said.
In light of this and GDOE's history of teacher shortages, The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE if these teachers were being additionally compensated, noting incentives may bolster hiring and retention.
"If teachers are helping to 'cover' classes during their prep time, then they must seek formal approval to be compensated for that coverage,” Fernandez said.
Currently, middle school teachers are teaching four face-to-face classes and one period is dedicated to online learning students, but they won’t be receiving any additional compensation for teaching both MOLs.
“They continue to have the same amount of students, and so we are currently still following the Board Union Contract relative to the number of students assigned to a teacher,” Cruz said.
Only secondary teachers who have garnered approval from the superintendent for prep time pay will be additionally compensated.
Hazardous pay is also out of the question for teachers and school staff who are on the frontlines of the pandemic with in-person instruction.
“At this point, we don’t have any plans for hazardous pay," he said, adding hazardous pay is a "function of what’s authorized in public law."
Previous executive orders outlined who could receive COVID-19 differential. It would take something similar, he said, to allow that type of compensation for school personnel.
He said the department is continuing to hire teachers to fill vacancies, while keeping in mind employees who are resigning or looking forward to retirement in the near future.
GDOE is planning to host a virtual job fair sometime this month, to recruit additional teachers, details about the job fair will be announced at a later date.
At the end of school year 2020-2021 GDOE employed 2,004 teachers, school counselors, librarians and Junior ROTC instructors. That year, GDOE reported 99 separations from the department.
Separations:
(May 27 to present) Reasons
• 15 Relocate to off-island.
• 16 None indicated.
• 2 Health/medical issues.
• 4 Death.
• 35 Retirement.
• 12 Accepted employment elsewhere.
• 4 In-house promotion.
• 2 Dismissal/termination.
• 3 Military relocation.
• 1 Active military.
• 3 To pursue higher education.
• 1 Personal reasons.
• 1 To pursue other passion.
• 99 Total
This school year, GDOE employs 1,993 teachers and school-based staff as of Aug. 27.
Teachers employed for academic school year 2021-2022 (includes school counselors, school librarians, JROTC instructors):
• Classified teachers: 1,761
• Retired teachers: 42
• Limited term full-time teachers (temporary educator): 55
• Limited term part-time teachers (degree holders): 116
• Regular Substitutes (reasonable accommodation, temporary coverage for teachers who on MLOA, sick leave and to cover vacant teaching positions in the interim): 19
Total: 1,993
Data downloaded as of Aug. 27, provided by GDOE.