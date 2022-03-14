Attorney Peter John Santos said Friday he's no longer seeking to run for the office of delegate but is instead focusing on a new political action group that he and about a dozen others have created called the "Responsible Guam Political Action Committee."
"We are going to be publishing fact-checked information that candidates for elected office have been putting out there," Santos told The Guam Daily Post. "There will be no endorsement of candidates because we are a nonpartisan and independent political action committee."
This is the second political action group to file its organizational report with the Guam Election Commission for the 2022 primary and general elections.
The first one was Action PAC Inc., which continues its focus on rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% and "rightsizing" the government, among other things. In the 2020 elections, Action PAC endorsed 12 senatorial candidates who also supported a leaner government and a tax rollback.
These two political action groups are among the 11 teams that have so far filed organizational reports with GEC, which means they can start raising and spending campaign funds for the 2022 election in excess of $250.
Former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada's Republican gubernatorial team, called Camacho Ada 2022, is the latest to make their intent known to start raising and spending campaign funds.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's reelection campaign team had long started their fundraising.
Del. Michael San Nicolas has long been saying he's considering a gubernatorial run but has not announced his final decision.
'Fact-checking'
Santos, chairman of the Responsible Guam Political Action Committee, cited examples of San Nicolas and Sen. James Moylan as elected officials who, he said, have been known for sending numerous press releases and statements that need fact-checking for the benefit of the voters.
"Our focus is not limited to incumbents but everyone who's seeking a political seat. Voters need to know that the information coming out from these candidates or potential candidates are true, honest and unbiased. So far we've seen some who dance around the truth," Santos said. "It's like the show "Mythbusters" where they try to check common myths or knowledge if they're in fact true. That's what we intend to do."
This early, he said, there have already been people giving unsolicited donations to the Responsible Guam Political Action Committee.
Santos also recently wrote to the Office of Congressional Ethics, alleging paid advertisements taken out by San Nicolas' office were illegal.
San Nicolas' team filed an organizational report with GEC but it's for his re-election as delegate, while Moylan's team also filed an organizational report for his re-election as senator. However, nothing prohibits them from running for another office.
However, GEC said, they cannot transfer the campaign funds they raised campaigning for one office, to the next one.
Other teams
Sens. Joe San Agustin and Telo Taitague's teams have also filed reports with GEC to be able to start raising and spending campaign funds.
The Committee to Re-elect Attorney General Leevin Camacho also filed its organizational report with GEC.
Others that have filed include Sandra Reyes Seau for Senator and the Committee to Elect Vince Borja for Senator.
April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.
Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.