Cases of some COVID-19 survivors having to deal with long-term health issues resulting from their prior COVID-19 infection are being seen in the United States; they are being referred to as Long Haulers.
“Published studies and surveys conducted by patient groups indicate that 50% to 80% of patients continue to have bothersome symptoms three months after the onset of COVID-19 — even after tests no longer detect the virus in their body,” according to Harvard Medical School.
But according to Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felix Cabrera, there are no confirmed cases on Guam.
There have been 7,687 positive cases of COVID-19 on Guam since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Felix Cabrera said he has only been made aware of a couple of speculative cases of long haulers on the island.
The Center for Disease and Control (CDC) said, “as the pandemic unfolds, we are learning that many organs besides the lungs are affected by COVID-19.”
While most people recover from the infection and return to normal health, the CDC said, some patients can have symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness.
The CDC said the long-term significance of these effects is not yet known. The CDC "will continue the active investigation and provide updates as new data emerges."
To date, the Governor does not plan to address this aspect of COVID-19 Cabrera said, “they are not all equal.” Therefore medical care is on an individual basis.
“We don’t hold ourselves to a single plan for a small minority of patients with a large variety of needs,” said Cabrera.
There is also no plan to address the chronic care of Long Haulers who may not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare and can’t afford health insurance. Cabrera said these patients would need to be eligible for health insurance based on employment, age, income, or disability like anyone else.
Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced her plans for Universal Health care at her inaugural address earlier this year.
Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the Governor’s Communications Director, said, “This only highlights the need to reassess Guam’s healthcare system. As Gov. Leon Guerrero reinforced in her State of the Island Address, universal healthcare remains a top priority as well as the building of a new medical complex.”
At this time, Paco-San Agustin said, “we don’t have enough data on long haulers for us to develop policy and address their needs.”
According to the CDC, long term symptoms of Long Haulers include:
The most commonly reported long-term symptoms include:
Fatigue
Shortness of breath
Cough
Joint pain
Chest pain
Other reported long-term symptoms include:
Difficulty with thinking and concentration (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”)
Depression
Muscle pain
Headache
Intermittent fever
Fast-beating or pounding heart (also known as heart palpitations)
More long-term severe complications appear to be less common but have there are reports. The CDC noted these complications to affect different organ systems in the body. These include:
Cardiovascular: inflammation of the heart muscle
Respiratory: Lung function abnormalities
Renal: acute kidney injury
Dermatologic: rash, hair loss
Neurological: smell and taste problems, sleep issues, difficulty with concentration, memory problems
Psychiatric: depression, anxiety, changes in mood