Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at Dededo Public Health

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services is offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine but the supply is limited.
Public Health has 100 doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the Joint Information Center on Monday.
"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Novavax vaccine on July 13. According to the CDC, the Novavax vaccine is a two-dose adjuvanted vaccine that is administered intramuscularly in deltoid muscle in adults 18 years of age or older,” the JIC release said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine is a protein subunit that causes an immune response that helps protect the body from getting sick with COVID-19 in the future. It is given in two doses.
"The Novavax vaccine is a two-dose primary series with three to eight weeks between dose one and dose two. Currently, the Novavax vaccine is not authorized for any booster dose. In addition, individuals who complete their primary series with two doses of Novavax vaccine are not eligible for a booster dose at this time,” the JIC release said.
According to the CDC, "clinical trials demonstrate that Novavax reduces the risk of COVID-19, including the risk of severe illness and death. However, studies from other COVID-19 vaccines have shown that protection declines over time especially with the Omicron variant."
The Novavax vaccine will be available at the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.
On Monday, the JIC announced 139 new cases of COVID-19 since last Saturday. They also reported 15 patients currently hospitalized with the illness. Of these cases, three patients were unvaccinated while 12 patients were vaccinated.
To date, there have been a total of 57,815 officially reported cases, 389 deaths, 528 cases in active isolation, and 56,898 not in active isolation.