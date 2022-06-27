With grand welcoming festivities and a throng of supporters and family, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on Monday made their re-election plans official with the filing of their candidacy papers at the Guam Election Commission.
The festive beating of drums, chants, and cheers in a sea of orange and blue, greeted the governor and lieutenant governor's entourage as they made their way into the packed GEC office building in Tamuning.
The governor's ensuing speech on what her administration has accomplished as well as the questions-and-answers with the media, also gave her the opportunity to address the congressional referral of criminal investigations to the U.S. Department of Justice on Delegate Michael San Nicolas, her opponent in the Guam gubernatorial Democratic primaries.
The U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics found substantive evidence of San Nicolas' violations of federal election laws, including cover-up attempts.
It's an issue that voters on Guam have to consider as they decide on who to vote for governor and lieutenant governor, she said.
"It's very serious concern for the people of Guam. This is a big mark I think on our island. Not a very good mark on our island," the governor said. "Previous congressmen and women have worked hard to build up a reputation of great stature and professionalism in the halls of Congress. And this action I think really diminishes that and jeopardizes that reputation."
Cheers of "four more years" reverberated throughout the GEC office building during the governor's filing, just a day before the June 28 deadline for those seeking to run in the primary elections.
The filing was followed by the governor's campaign pitch that enumerated what her administration has accomplished, including what she was the stabilization of government finances and elimination of the deficit, and what they have done with federal pandemic relief and recovery funds.
"Because this is an election year, some will point to the challenges we face at the gas station and grocery store - saying Guam is to blame for all that is wrong with the world," the governor said. "But none of their attacks built an unemployment system in weeks. We did that together."
The governor also made a guarantee to the voters.
"I know that leadership is a sacred responsibility, and you will never be embarrassed by my behavior," she said. "Now is not the time for leaders we cannot trust, for those who like to spin fancy illusions to hide their inexperience. Now is the time for you to choose vision over the vindictive, compassion and hard work over arrogance and fear. Now we choose clean, ethical leaders who genuinely care about all of our people and are guiding Guam onto a path of compassion and prosperity."
Leon Guerrero, the first Democrat at Adelup in 16 years, seeks a second term to continue Guam’s economic recovery after the devastation that COVID-19 pandemic caused.
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio ticket will face off with the tandem of San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane in the Democratic primaries. Whoever is victorious will run opposite the Republican gubernatorial ticket of former Gov. Felix P. Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada.
Monday’s grand candidacy filing festivities by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio ticket was a direct contrast to the low key, one-man filing by the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane ticket last week, and bigger than the crowd brought by the Camacho-Ada team’s filing also last week.
According to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration presented 7,327 signatures based on initial count.
Cabinet members also said they filed for personal leave to attend the governor's candidacy filing, as well as the roadside campaign and waving that followed.
This story will be updated.