There are $3.4 million in grants to support 19 preservation, restoration and education projects that help tell the story of the more than 120,000 Japanese Americans, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, incarcerated by the U.S. government following the bombing of Pearl Harbor and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942.
“The National Park Service is committed to telling a more complete story of the impacts and injustices of the Japanese American experience during World War II through the preservation and interpretation of incarceration sites and memorials across the country, partnerships with community groups, and through the Japanese American Confinement Sites grant program,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “As Americans, we need to better understand our shared history and learn about these hard truths, so we can make a better future for ourselves and generations to come. These grants will help tell these difficult histories with accuracy and authenticity.”
The National Park Service is administering the grants for the Japanese American Confinement Sites, which may be awarded to projects associated with the 10 War Relocation Authority centers established in 1942 and more than 40 additional confinement sites, according to a press release.
The program’s mission is to teach future generations about the injustices of the World War II confinement of Japanese Americans, preserve sites and stories associated with this history, and inspire a commitment to equal justice under the law. Successful project proposals were chosen through a competitive process that requires applicants to match the grant award with $1 in non-federal funds or "in-kind" contributions for every $2 they receive in federal money.
For more details about the Japanese American Confinement Sites projects, visit www.nps.gov/JACS.