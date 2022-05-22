John F. Kennedy High School graduate Erulei Ngiralmuut hopped on a plane to Maui, Hawaii, and today is one step closer to her goal of becoming a nurse.
The 20-year-old John F. Kennedy High School graduate, who is of Palauan descent but was raised in Saipan, was recently accepted into the Job Corps program.
She had always been interested in a career that allows her to help people, she said. It was during the pandemic when she realized that nursing was the career that allowed her to do that and more.
“It was on the news where I heard of the shortage of nurses,” Ngiralmuut said.
Guam, like many other areas throughout the nation, has had a perpetual shortage of nurses. The COVID-19 pandemic brought that dilemma into stark relief. Hospitals and clinics alike had to figure out how to treat the sometimes unending stream of patients - some who suffered from this new virus - while also protecting their medical staff of doctors, nurses and technicians from the virus and from burnout. That’s on top of juggling personnel and patients whenever a staff member called in sick.
For nearly two years, Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City had to rely on the help of traveling nurses and nurses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Defense to augment tired local staff.
Ngiralmuut said she wanted to apply for GDOL’s health care industry program but learned about it too late.
“A friend of mine told told me about the Job Corps program. She was applying,” Ngiralmuut said, adding she looked at the website and made some calls.
“I heard about all the benefits and what you can learn from it - learn technical skills, receive training and it was basically for free,” she said, adding she figured she’d give it a try. She submitted her application November 2021.
The trades program offers career technical skills training in 10 industry sectors: advanced manufacturing, construction, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology, renewable resources and energy, and transportation.
Students can earn a high school diploma, or equivalent, and college credits. The federally funded program also offers – at no cost to students – housing, meals, basic health care, a living allowance and career transition assistance.
“It wasn’t a hard process but it took a while, especially because of COVID-19,” she said.
Ngiralmuut, the youngest of six children, said she’s looking forward to gaining some independence while in Hawaii and taking the steps toward her career. But eventually, she said, she plans to return to work in Guam.
She will be studying the nursing program, which offers basic requirements of the profession while also providing her the guidance to reach her goal, said Victoria Mafnas, the Guam Department of Labor administrative services officer.
“They’re going to give her the experience she needs to get into a bonafide nursing program, whether it’s here in Guam or in Oahu,” she said.
GDOL Director David Dell’Isola said the program is a great way for Guam’s youth to get “a new perspective on life” while also learning a new skill and getting an education.
“It’s about getting our youth a career and a job, whether it’s in Guam or in the states,” he said. “Hopefully they come back after the program and getting their education, and maybe even after getting a job there for a few years … they take what they’ve learned and all that experience and come back to the island and participate in the work force in that way it enriches everybody.”