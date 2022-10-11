NWS: 'Heavy rainfall' in Marianas this week

Prepare for heavy rainfall in the coming days, as a flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, the National Weather Service Guam announced.
A developing monsoon trough combined with a weak tropical disturbance is likely to bring heavy rain to the Marianas this week. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, the NWS stated.
Four to 6 inches of rainfall are possible through late Tuesday night for Guam.
The NWS advises that those living in flood-prone areas, like low-lying neighborhoods, should prepare now by clearing debris and unblocking clogged storm drains to minimize flooding.
The community is advised to practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, drive below the speed limit and allow enough braking distance between vehicles, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense urged.