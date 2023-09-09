Ongoing investigations are being conducted by the Office of the Attorney General and Guam Police Department into a report of police brutality at GPD's Dededo Precinct last week.
Earlier this week, The Guam Daily Post spoke with elderly couple Veronica, 65, and John Patao, 66, who shared their story of their experiences when following up on an assault complaint they filed against a person known to them.
The experience resulted in Veronica Patao allegedly having a table pushed up against her chest by a police officer before hitting her head on the ground and having a seizure. The officer in question and possibly others were also reported by Patao to be yelling profanities at her and saying she was "faking" the seizure.
In the meantime, her husband John Patao was kept in a separate holding cell for about nine hours, while Veronica Patao was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The couple, however, who both have several medical ailments would be arrested and Veronica Patao was booked and confined in prison before ultimately being released.
Investigations
Following the report, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed with the Post acting Chief of Police Joseph Carbullido has ordered an internal affairs investigation.
Due to the investigation however, Savella explained she could not release the names of the officer or officers being investigated in connection to the incident "to protect the integrity of the due process right of the employee and the investigation."
"Internal Affairs are in the preliminary portion of gathering all the facts," Savella told the Post on Tuesday. "The officer(s) involved are still yet to be determined."
Questions regarding who was on duty the day of the incident at Dededo Precinct were also left unanswered.
Despite the lack of information pending the investigation which will continue for 90 days, Savella stated Carbullido "is committed to transparency and upholding public trust, addressing the issue proactively without delay."
"The Guam Police Department remains dedicated to diligently serving the community, ensuring public safety, and fostering trust," she added.
Additionally, Attorney General Douglas Moylan confirmed with the Post his office has also started an investigation into the incident.
Patao also confirmed with the Post that her attorney Joshua Walsh is filing a complaint against GPD.
Sen. Chris Barnett, the Guam Legislature's public safety committee, also intends to call an oversight hearing for GPD in response to the reports made by media outlets.