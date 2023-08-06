A third suspect was charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Jason Susuico earlier this year.
On Friday, Brandon Rufus Chandler, 34, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with aggravated murder and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Chandler's charge stems from the investigation into the death of Susuico, a retired Guam Army National Guard recruiter whose decomposed body was found in a jungle area near the Guam International Raceway in January.
After months of requesting for the community to assist in the homicide investigation, the Guam Police Department learned from a confidential informant in June that Susuico was allegedly "beat down" at Cynthia Quinata's residence in Pågat, Mangilao, over a "burned drug deal."
Officers arrested Quinata after finding "large traces of blood on the walls and floors" inside one of the bedrooms.
Another informant told officers told officers in late January or early February that they were in Quinata's house and overheard Jordan Michael Babauta and Chandler talking with another suspect about the death of Susuico.
"According to the report, (Babauta) and (Chandler) were talking about how they and another suspect had beaten the victim to death and then used the victim's vehicle to transport his body to a location adjacent to Route 15 in Yigo," court documents state.
Babauta was arrested and charged within the same week as Quinata after Susuico's checkbook was found in Babauta's possession.
According to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, Chandler was located, taken into custody and interviewed on Thursday.
Following the interview, he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, use of a deadly weapon, disinterring a corpse and destroying evidence.
Confined
Chandler was confined at the Department of Corrections. He had his first court appearance on Friday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Johnathan Quan.
The Office of the Attorney General requested Chandler be confined on $1 million cash bail.
"The facts support confining the criminal defendant. The police report states that the defendant knew of the plan to 'beat down' Susuico, which ultimately resulted in his death, and helped disposed of the body," the prosecution's request for pretrial confinement stated.
Prosecutors said releasing Chandler would posed a "danger and unacceptable risk to the community" because of his criminal record, which includes two convictions from 2019 and 2020 for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Post files, Chandler's 2020 conviction stems from drug raid at his Mongmong apartment in July the same year. Drugs and a small-caliber handgun with ammunition were found.
In January 2022, Chandler took a deferred plea deal in the case and was placed on probation for three years.
The new arrest and possible charges mean Chandler could face three years in prison and be ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for violating his conditions of probation and the plea agreement.
Quan confined Chandler on $1 million cash bail.
Chandler was appointed the Alternate Public Defender to represent him.