OAG workers receive 22% raise

Employees at the Office of the Attorney General have received their 22% pay raises.
Last week, Attorney General Douglas Moylan emailed his office stating employees "will begin to see increases" after being included under the General Pay Plan enacted through Public Law 37-3, meant to give 22% pay raises to government of Guam employees.
In May, Moylan told The Guam Daily Post the AG's office was still excluded from the plan a month after it had been passed into law.
Moylan told the Post last week his office met with the Department of Administration following the budget hearing before the Legislature last month, when senators "made (it) clear" the OAG should have received raises.
"They were able to constructively agree that the moneys would be transferred to our account," said Moylan who added the unclassified employee's most recent pay period reflected the raises.
Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin, who in May stated the AG's office needed to submit a budget request to DOA to receive the raises, also confirmed with the Post last week OAG employees would receive raises.
"Although the need for funding was not notified to the Department of Administration or (the) Legislature at the time PL 37-3 was enacted, at the request of the Attorney General DOA was able to find sufficient funding within the appropriated amounts to cover these increases," Paco-San Agustin said.
After his employees received their pay increases, Moylan thanked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and DOA Director Edward Birn for their assistance and was glad it went "smoother than it could have gone."
"The government would have been facing a class action lawsuit by those people that were not paid pursuant to public law for the 22% increase," said Moylan who added he felt the Legislature would have committed to ensure the OAG received the increase.
"We were able to resolve this without having to go through the further litigation or more legislation, which I preferred obviously," Moylan said.