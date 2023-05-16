Classified employees working for the Office of the Attorney General under the General Pay Plan have not received their 22% pay raises.
On Monday, Attorney General Douglas Moylan told The Guam Daily Post his office was not part of Public Law 37-3, which is meant to support 22% pay raises to government employees under the General Pay Plan.
Moylan and the Office of the Governor, however, are offering contradictory reasons why the OAG workers have been excluded thus far.
For Moylan, he first was told his office was excluded from the raises during a meeting with Sen. Joe San Agustin last Friday, when he saw his office "was taken off" the list for agencies receiving the raise.
"It wasn't like we were left out of it, we were taken out of it. That's what's concerning our office management right now," said Moylan.
"They specifically pulled us out of it, and that concerns me why the governor would do that to us. We have about 200 employees in that office and DOA under, I presume, the governor ... had to specifically pull us out of it because we were already mixed in with all the other positions," added Moylan.
The statute, while explicitly carving out certain unclassified workers in the government, makes no specific mention of the OAG. It does, however, provide $16 million in funding to the Department of Administration so workers of the executive branch, which includes the OAG, can receive pay adjustments.
Moylan also referred to the length of time it took for the pay plan. It was first introduced to the 37th Guam Legislature by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in February and was passed into law in April.
"This thing went so fast we were never given a notice of a public hearing to attend. We were never given a notice to have our people (appear) to explain if the money was available in the budget," Moylan said. "From when the governor announced it to when the legislature passed it, the committees never notified us ... DOA never notified us that they were removing us from their submission to the Legislature."
Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin, however, explained to the Post that the AG's office needed to submit a budget request to the Department of Administration to receive the raises.
"The Department of Administration is responsible for ensuring that line agencies receive necessary funding for the GPP update. As with (the) annual budget, it falls to the autonomous agencies to generate and submit their GPP requests and paper work," Paco-San Agustin stated.
While not a fully autonomous agency like local utilities, the OAG is granted autonomy over its finances.
According to the office's enabling statute, the OAG itself "is responsible" for "the conduct of operations matters addressing its personnel." The law also notes that "all expenditures" shall be made "at the direction" of the OAG.
Lawsuit
Because of how quickly the pay plan was passed into law, Moylan said, it sets the government of Guam up for a class action lawsuit.
"They are discriminating against people within the same category of employees. For example, the classified employees in our office. They're entitled to the same pay as everybody else in the government based upon the formula the Legislature passed, and the governor signed into law," Moylan said.
"You've now exposed the government of Guam and the taxpayers to a class action lawsuit which is going to require the payment of attorneys' fees and all the other damages that occur with a class action lawsuit, not only by people in my department but arguably other departments that are now affected by not getting the actual appropriations," added Moylan.