Come December, students from Oceanview Middle School in Hågat can expect to move to Southern High School in Sånta Rita-Sumai for the rest of the school year, according to Francis Santos, acting Guam Department of Education superintendent.
The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services visited the southern campus and recommended the relocation “because of the heavy smell of mold,” said Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations.
Santos shared what prompted this discussion during a Guam Education Board meeting Tuesday evening at GDOE’s headquarters in Tiyan, Barrigada.
“There was a visit by Sen. Telena Nelson (the legislative committee chair on education) to the school, who was invited by a teacher,” said Santos. “As a result of the visit, Sen. Nelson did two things, she forwarded GDOE her documents related to the school itself and she also wrote directly to the Department of Public Health and Social Services asking them to do a site assessment of the school.”
Some classes were relocated to another part of the campus, which began last week, he noted.
“After the assessment, the Division of Environmental Health of DPHSS cited the school for numerous violations and infractions and the decision was made in coordination with DPHSS if we can close the classrooms down and (GDOE) agreed to that,” Santos said. “One of the first moves we made again in coordination with the leadership of the school is we moved the students to a safer environment within the school and they were able to get them together. That process has already started.”
Santos shared the next plan with members of the GEB, including shifting Oceanview’s operations to Southern High until the end of the school year.
“The long-term plan we are going to do again with Erika Cruz and her team is proposing to move Oceanview Middle School to Southern High School in wing 5000,” Santos said. “That plan is now being put in place with the help of Cruz and her leadership, the two school principals and the respective teams.”
To prevent disturbance to class instruction, GDOE is eyeing the transition to occur in December.
“I am now putting the plans together on how this move is going to take place. The proposed move will probably happen during Christmas breaks so there is no disruption to the school.”
GDOE plans to repair the Oceanview campus, while the middle school is being housed at Southern High.