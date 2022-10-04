The month of October was proclaimed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to be drug prevention awareness month.
On Monday morning, Leon Guerrero was accompanied by public officials and law enforcement agency representatives to sign a proclamation making October a month to recognize the Red Ribbon Campaign.
The Red Ribbon Campaign started in 1985 after Drug Enforcement Agency agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena was tortured and killed by drug traffickers in Mexico. The campaign's goal is to honor Camarena's memory by wearing a red ribbon to symbolize his role in the fight against illegal drugs, according to the Red Ribbon Campaign's website.
Before signing the proclamation in the Saint Anthony Catholic School gym, which was filled with students, Leon Guerrero recognized how the Red Ribbon Campaign relates to Guam's drug problem.
"Drug abuse and substance abuse is a big concern in our community," Leon Guerrero said before explaining how honored she was to be part of the signing.
"It's (Red Ribbon Campaign) a community awareness situation where we go out and tell the people of Guam what we need to do to prevent the use of drugs. ... I really think the young children should be the lead in this also as we teach you what the use of drugs can be," added Leon Guerrero while also advising the students present to not take anything they don't know the effects of.
Speaker Therese Terlaje followed Leon Guerrero's signing by explaining that additional efforts to prevent drug use are underway.
"We're trying to prevent you and your peers, all your friends, to not get addicted to drugs and ... we are trying to increase the programs for the youth around the island," Terlaje said.