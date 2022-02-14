A man, 78, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 11 was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam that same day.
This is the island’s 307th COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center. The patient was vaccinated, with underlying health conditions.
“While our individual efforts have not gone unnoticed, we remain in the firm grip of this pandemic. To his family and those who loved him, Jeff, Josh, and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “It is not enough to only wash our hands, watch our distance, and wear our mask but we must also continue vaccinations and booster shots. For those with sick and vulnerable family members, there are a variety of treatments available to help those with the virus get better faster. We can and we will resurface from these hard times but only with the collective efforts of our entire community.”
JIC also reported the island’s highest hospitalization numbers in the current surge.
The JIC reported 70 hospitalizations:
Guam Memorial Hospital: 39 patients, three of whom are children; four are in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators
• Guam Regional Medical City: 29 patients with two in the ICU, one person is on a ventilator
• Naval Hospital: two patients with on in the ICU
Of those hospitalized, 37 are vaccinated and 31 are unvaccinated.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services provided the following daily numbers:
• Feb. 14: 63 of 293 test positive for COVID-19 • Feb. 13: 410 of 1,262 test positive for COVID-19; 345 were previously reported. • Feb. 12: 512 of 1,320 test positive for COVID-19; 345 were previously reported.
There are 5,173 people in active isolation.
DPHSS also confirmed 61 COVID-19 cases with variants of concern. Results of samples collected between Jan. 2 and 10 and sent for genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The breakdown is as follows:
Omicron:
• 39: BA.1 • 21: BA.1.1
Delta:
• 1: AY.25