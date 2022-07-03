A social media post "warning" people about two men asking for help and claiming to be homeless, then attacking, is fake according to the Guam Police Department.
The post is on a Facebook group named Navy Guam Sells.
"The online social media post identifies the two attacked a 33-year-old single mom with a knife two days ago, (and) further continues to note be careful and to warn others. Two unidentified photos was attached to the online social media post," a GPD press release states.
GPD researched the post and extended the inquiry to other law enforcement agencies. No official complaint has been made, GPD noted.
"A further check implies the social media post has not been verified and may potentially be fictitious," the press release noted.
"As we are tracking this post and many others, we would like to remind the community to verify the source (post, emails, or advertisement) as it may also tie into online scamming with intentions to obtain personal information."