OHAPP: It doesn't matter why people are homeless, 'we can't judge why'

There are multiple sides to every story, but when it comes to homelessness, the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention said it's not really a matter of why a person is homeless, they still need to help them get off the streets.
“Yeah, we can’t judge why. A lot of the times it is decisions that they make but we just have to, as government agencies, make sure we have all the stuff in line for them to get support,” Rob San Agustin, OHAPP acting director said. “Be reminded that they are people too. If they can call OHAPP and let us know where you see somebody, we can do an outreach, get the information we can and see what they need."
A person can be homeless for many reasons, but, San Agustin doesn’t believe that anyone chooses to be homeless.
“I don’t know if they choose, it may deal with the path of the least resistance, a lot of it has to do with family. A lot of times we ask why they are homeless and they say, 'I’ve lived with my brother or sisters, siblings, their house is full,' or 'We got into a fight,' things like that,” he said.
There are many perceptions of homeless people like they are lazy, on drugs, or mentally challenged, but San Agustin said it is often a misconception.
“I’ve learned that we need to keep our humanity available for these people. There’s a lot of factors involved in it whether it's mental health or drugs, sometimes it's bad decisions, sometimes it's just you fall in a hole, struggle and can’t get out of it. So you just have to listen to what these people need and try to help them,” San Agustin said.
OHAPP engages with homeless individuals to learn more about their situations and how they came to be homeless.
“We kind of see it a lot where the stories don’t add up, we just try to uncover the most we can and since OHAPP is the lead government agency for it, we just try to make sure that the government services are made available if they’re not,” he said.
But OHAPP doesn’t track down extended families of homeless individuals to verify the reasons for homelessness.
“No, normal outreach we just speak to them, if they have a son or daughter and maybe they can’t reach them or if they have next of kin then we will ask if they want us to call them, if they need help like that then we will help connect them with family,” San Agustin said.
OHAPP’s focus is on getting them the help they need.
"What we will we try to do is try and find out if they have family and what the factors are. … Guam has family support, it's a strange thing to see local people, CHamoru people or Filipino people without support because we have families on island,” he said.
Throughout the island, homeless individuals of all ages are seen more frequently, and while San Agustin confirmed there have been some new homeless individuals, many of them have been without shelter since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of them are ones that were initially picked up and taken there and then for whatever reasons, over time, they ended up leaving Global Dorm. So we’ve seen most of them around and we keep track of them and offer them whatever services they need if they need services, food or anything else like that,” he said.
A number of them have also been elderly who have been displaced or embarrassed by their situation.
"If they don’t have their own house or (are) renting, they could come across a landlord that sees the market and might want to go for sale. A lot of it could be their family support is missing either their kids are off island or they have their own families and they are embarrassed to intrude and would rather rough it out and try to see how they can make it,” he said.
Homeless families with small children are also seen more and more. Addressing this sector of the homeless population is an area government officials are trying to learn more about.
“The lieutenant governor wants to learn more about the (Child Protective Services) policies, what defines a child as something where you need to intervene and do you either keep the family in a situation where the look in the child is clean and still going to school or do you take that child away,” he said. “The lieutenant governor is trying to think about what’s the best way to go about that because he believes no child should be unsheltered ever.”
He said OHAPP is brainstorming on how to also address panhandlers with children on the streets.
“I guess doing a visual, seeing if they’re safe, if they’re lacking hygiene. We will actually call our homeless coalition partners,” he said in reference to getting these children assistance.
OHAPP is also hoping to open a shelter of their own.
“We do have that building pending renovations, hopefully within three to six months we are able to renovate the building and get it open for our homeless people,” he said.
Community members can call 671-475-2081 or message Guam OHAPP on social media to report a homeless individual in need of assistance.