There was an oil spill Wednesday at the Port Authority's Cargo Storage Facility lot within the container yard, according to a press release.
"As the equipment operator was conducting his routine pre-operations safety check on a top loader, the main hydraulic hose of the spreader busted, spewing oil in the area. The Port Authority’s response team from Safety Division, Transportation and Stevedoring conducted initial mitigation measures by deploying absorbent materials to contain the oil spill," according to the release.
Mechanics from the Maintenance Division are repairing the equipment that caused the incident.
Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory J. Respicio was notified and the U.S. Coast Guard was informed of the incident, according to the release. Unitek Environmental was activated to clean up the spill.