Public schools have been closed for less than a week and already one school has reported being broken into.
Oceanview Middle School was broken into on Monday, Sept. 30, it was the first day the governor’s suspension of in-person instruction was implemented at schools across the island.
The break-in was addressed during a meeting with Guam Department of Education officials on Thursday with media.
“The principal did submit a report to my office and I am currently reviewing that information,” said Deputy Superintendent Erica Cruz.
The Guam Police Department was onsite at OMS on Wednesday collecting evidence.
“The situation there was a lot of vandalism, we did have necklace stolen from the principal's office but as far as items that were stolen, it’s minimal. But the vandalism did occur at the school,” Cruz said.
She said the incident is a reminder to schools to ensure that they properly secure classrooms.
“We want to ensure that our classrooms are secured. We are working in collaboration with the Guam Police Department; they do have the combination locks and contact numbers for administrators should there be an issue at a particular school and they feel that there may be a break-in at that particular school,” Cruz said.
At the district level, GDOE is making an effort to beef up school security.
“We do have funding set aside in the American Rescue Plan for funding security ranging from improving fence lines to securing the school in the exterior but to also support security equipment, devices and other measures,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
Fernandez said they have not made any purchases as of Thursday.