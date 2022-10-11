OMS receives 'D' health rating

Francis Santos, acting superintendent for the Guam Department of Education, announced weeks ago that Oceanview Middle School was expected to move classes to Southern High School for the rest of the school year to allow for repairs to be made to the Hågat campus.
The announcement from GDOE leadership was given prior to the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health releasing a host of negative findings from recent site inspections that ended with OMS getting a “D” grade on following health regulations and statutes.
Two site inspections were conducted at OMS in September. The first, on Sept. 14, involved an assessment of classrooms in its D-wing and the school’s restroom facilities. According to Public Health's report, the school’s structure in areas inspected was "compromised."
“Compromised structure of walls and ceilings in all rooms in the D-Wing due to visible water,” the report stated.
The report further noted termite damage, evidence of termites and rodents being present, unsecured covers for light fixtures, active leaks on air conditioning units and ceilings in three classrooms and inoperable air conditioning units in two classrooms.
According to Public Health, the middle school’s D-Wing was fraught with inoperable electrical outlets, an "evident" smell of mold and indicators of leaks near electrical boxes in classrooms.
Restroom facilities were also not up to health and safety standards, according to the inspection report.
“Hand sinks in the restrooms were not adequately supplied with hand soap and paper towel, and drain lines were leaking. Ceiling in the restrooms had dark discoloration and the paint was peeling,” the report stated.
Inspectors discussed the report with the school’s principal who noted that in the D-Wing, one room was not being utilized due to ceiling and roofing problems.
“For the past 10 school years, building D’s roof has been recently repaired three times. Electrical panel has not been operational at the D-wing since last week,” the Sept. 14 report stated. "All (damage) and deficiencies have been reported to GDOE and work requisitions were submitted."
'Unapproved' sewage system
But those issues were not the only deficiencies found at the school.
Another inspection conducted on Sept. 28 resulted in 56 demerits related to health compliance standards. Overgrown vegetation, unclean classrooms and equipment, an "unapproved" sewage disposal system and noncompliance in storing food were among other deficiencies discovered.
According to DPHSS, this is not the first time OMS has received a “D” grade following an inspection.
“Our (Division of Environmental Health) recommended that OMS correct its violations by Oct. 8, for those with six demerits (in the first inspection) and Oct. 28 for all others. DEH will conduct follow-up inspections to confirm these violations were corrected," DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo said of the road ahead to address the violations. "The D grade will be removed upon the corrections of all violations."
DPHSS confirmed that OMS is the first school to be inspected in years.
“No other school building inspections were done in the past five years. The cafeterias were inspected but not the school building,” Bordallo said.
That's because rules and regulations for school building sanitation were adopted in 2019, and granted some leeway to allow schools to get into compliance.
"Section 4719 of (these rules) grants existing school facilities until 2024 (five years after the adoption of the new regulations) to fully comply with the requirements,” Bordallo said.
The Guam Daily Post reached out to GDOE for comment regarding the inspection report and the impacts to the middle school’s impending move to Southern High School, however, no response was given as of press time.