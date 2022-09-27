A man on probation has been arrested and charged with assault and family violence.
Guam Police Department officers responded to a disturbance complaint Sept. 21 at a Barrigada residence.
A man told police that George Ninje Rachulap Jr., also known as Steve Matthew, assaulted him, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Rachulap, 31, punched the man in the face and on his body, earlier that day, court documents allege, adding that he left the residence following the assault.
The man told responding officers that he was in pain.
Police saw blood on the man's face, after conducting an injury check, according to court documents.
A witness told officers that Rachulap was upset over an incident, punched their television and sustained a cut to his hand, court documents state.
Rachulap was later located by police, where he told responding officers that he had an ankle monitor. He explained that he has to wear the ankle monitoring device and was on probation with U.S. Center for Immigration Services.
According to court documents, Rachulap added that he takes off the monitor and leaves it at home so that he can go out and drink.
Rachulap had a cut on his hand which was later treated.
He was charged with family violence and assault, both as misdemeanors.