Online instruction is the last resort should a school be closed as result of a failed sanitary inspection or lack of inspection before the start of the new school year — just six weeks away.
During a Wednesday Guam Education Board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez told board members what options were on the table.
“We have been discussing two scenarios related to the public health matters and we put it out there. We shared some of that with Sen. Chris Barnett as well as the board regarding double sessions and potential double sessions within themselves and potentially alternating schedules with other schools and, of course, we are putting online instruction as a last resort,” Sanchez said.
Education officials said that based on conversations with teachers, parents and students, online learning is the least preferred.
“We wanted the community to know we are going to keep face-to-face as much as possible on the table,” Sanchez said.
“We are not just thinking of public health inspections but we are also thinking about typhoon recovery as well as (capital improvement projects). As you know, because of our funding source, the work has to be done within this school year, prior to Sept. 30, 2024,” Sanchez said.
He said there is a plan and opportunity for extension of the funds.
“There is a plan to possibly extend the … period for the (American Rescue Plan). As you note in the report, we got the … extension for (Education Stabilization Fund II), which means the liquidation period is no longer just this year, it’s extended to next year. There is a possibility for that same extension will take place for ARP,” Sanchez said.
GDOE is operating under the possibility that all projects need to be completed next school year, he said, and officials continue to see that as a factor in potential school closures.
One of the concerns brought on by the typhoon has been mold. Guam Education Board Chair Mary Okada noted that mold could be the culprit that keeps some schools closed, as it could take $6 million to $13 million and a couple of months to mitigate.
Okada said “there probably needs to be a fast action plan put together, by school, and somebody needs to make the determination of what that trigger is to notify the public.”
Okada said it was important to keep all stakeholders apprised because the different scenarios mean different schedules.