Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church closed until March 5

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church closed its doors for this week after a member of the parish staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials of the Agat church announced it would be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 28 until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5 for sanitization and deep cleaning, according to a press release.
There will be no Masses at the church during this time period, to include Ash Wednesday, March 2, the release states. The parish office also will be closed.
The next Mass to be celebrated will be the 5 p.m. vigil Mass on Saturday, March 5.
Regular parishioners of Agat, are invited to visit the next nearest parish for Mass or any other assistance.
Agat pastor, Father Alberto Rodriguez apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks parishioners for understanding, the press release stated.