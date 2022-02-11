A student’s unruly behavior prompted George Washington High School to spend almost an hour in lockdown Thursday morning.
According to Guam Department of Edcuation Superintendent Jon Fernandez, administrators initiated a lockdown because a student was "out of control and acting erratically.”
GW High school principal placed the campus on lockdown at 9:08 a.m., out of an abundance of caution.
“The Guam Police Department was contacted and conducted an onsite assessment of the campus,” a release from GDOE stated.
Fernandez said the student was removed from campus.
The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE about protocol and factors that are considered when determining whether or not the school should be on locked down.
"It is normal to lock down a school, which essentially means to shelter in place, when school administrator believes there is a safety concern for the student involved or for others on campus," Fernandez said.
The Post also asked whether drugs or alcohol were factors but officials did not have that information.
Fernandez said the "all clear" was given by police around 9:50 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m. and all students and employees were safe.