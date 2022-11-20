Over $750k in tax refunds paid

DRT: The Department of Revenue and Taxation building is seen April 3 in Barrigada. The agency announced the processing and payment of another round of tax refunds. Post file photo

Tax refunds continue to be paid out within two weeks of filing, this time, the Department of Revenue and Taxation paid out over $750,000, according to a release from the Office of the Governor. 

The department processed 177 current-year tax refunds on Nov. 15. The batch was paid either by check or through electronic funds transfer.

"Individuals receiving payment by direct deposits will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds,” the department noted.

Total amount of refunds paid out in this batch was $752,124.78 for error-free tax returns filed on or before Nov. 4.

According to director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, "for tax year 2021, $157.9 million has been paid in individual income tax refunds."

For more information, contact the department's call center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

Due to high call volumes, the department encourages the community to email inquiries or concerns to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or submit a message through its website, myguamtax.com, on the Contact Us page. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you