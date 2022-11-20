Over $750k in tax refunds paid

Tax refunds continue to be paid out within two weeks of filing, this time, the Department of Revenue and Taxation paid out over $750,000, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
The department processed 177 current-year tax refunds on Nov. 15. The batch was paid either by check or through electronic funds transfer.
"Individuals receiving payment by direct deposits will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds,” the department noted.
Total amount of refunds paid out in this batch was $752,124.78 for error-free tax returns filed on or before Nov. 4.
According to director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, "for tax year 2021, $157.9 million has been paid in individual income tax refunds."
For more information, contact the department's call center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.
Due to high call volumes, the department encourages the community to email inquiries or concerns to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or submit a message through its website, myguamtax.com, on the Contact Us page.