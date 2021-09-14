(PacNews) — Fiji recorded 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases in the island nation to 48,916 with 533 deaths since the outbreak that started in April.
Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong said 90 cases are from the Western division and 38 cases are from the Central division in Vitilevu, Fiji's main island.
"There have been 173 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 12,814 active cases."
Fong added, "1,474 active cases are in the Central division, 11,043 active cases in the Western division, two active cases in the Northern division (Macuata) and 295 active cases in the Eastern division (all in Kadavu)."
"There have been 48,916 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 48,986 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 35,272 recoveries."
He said there have been two deaths of COVID-19-positive patients.
"However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors. The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19," he said.
"There have now been 535 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 533 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year. As of Sept. 7, the national seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is two."
He said there are currently 127 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Fiji.