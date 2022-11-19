At a ceremony in Palikir, Pohnpei, Foreign Affairs Secretary Kandhi A. Elieisar of the Federated States of Micronesia and United Nations Micronesia resident coordinator Jaap van Hierden signed the 2023-2027 Pacific U.N. Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the FSM government stated in a press release.
The U.N. framework focuses on sustainability progress and sustainable development goals, the FSM said in the release. It was established after months of consultations with government agencies, civil society organizations, development partners and the Council of Regional Organizations of the Pacific.
For the next five years, the U.N. framework will monitor fourteen Pacific island countries and territories to confirm their efforts toward development plans fall in line with the U.N. 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, according to the release.
It will be done at the national level in the FSM through a two-year implementation plan which will line up the U.N. engagements with Micronesia's national development priorities, the FSM said in the release.
Secretary Elieisar expressed his gratitude with the U.N. framework.
“This instrument will enable us to leverage all the programs, funding and expertise of the U.N. agencies in Micronesia,” Elieisar said.
Van Hierden thanked and congratulated the FSM government for its continued support of the U.N. and commitment to its citizens.
“I wish to thank the government of the FSM for their unwavering confidence and support to the U.N. Among the ambitions stated, the one that stands out is to leave no one behind. To enable current and future generations to lead prosperous and peaceful lives,” van Hierden said.