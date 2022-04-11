SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - GoTo is banking for a steady market debut after raising $1.1 billion in a relatively cautious IPO, while a booming local share market is cementing expectations that Indonesia's largest tech firm can buck a global downtrend in tech stocks.
Formed by the May merger of ride-hailing-to-payments company Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk will debut in Jakarta on Monday in the culmination of one of the world's biggest initial public offerings (IPO) so far this year.
Taking advantage of new listing rules, the debut will mark a watershed for the $70 billion digital market of Southeast Asia's largest economy, where record venture funding is creating a wave of startups.
"GoTo is the most differentiated technology company in Southeast Asia. Relative to its peers, diversification is going to be a very important thing that investors will need to get on top of and understand how to properly value the business," said Shane Chesson, a partner at Openspace Ventures, one of Gojek's earliest investors.
Indonesia's digital economy is likely to grow nearly five times to up to $330 billion by 2030 from 2021, showed a study by consultancy Bain & Co and GoTo backers Alphabet Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.
While U.S.-listed peers Grab Holdings and Sea operate across Southeast Asia, GoTo focuses on Indonesia. With 2.5 million drivers, 14 million merchants and 55 million annual transacting users, GoTo's businesses straddle millions of small and mid-sized firms across the archipelago. read more
Angus Mackintosh, founder at CrossASEAN Research, said in a report on Smartkarma that key to GoTo's IPO was that it was small and offered only to local investors. "This should mean that there is stronger support."
GoTo is selling 4% in shares with most taken up by funds. Backed by names such as SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 1, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GoTo is also broadening its investor base by allocating shares to 600,000 drivers.
It will also be first to issue multiple class voting shares and tap new rules allowing unprofitable firms to list directly on the bourse's main board.