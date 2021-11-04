GLASGOW – "To all leaders here, the message of the Pacific is simple: Our canoe is sinking. Pick up your buckets and start bailing now before it's too late."
That was Frank Bainimarama's message to world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, this week for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. As prime minister of Fiji and current chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Bainimarama used his two-minute slot to share a Fijian seafaring proverb with his counterparts in the room.
Bainimarama used the analogy of a global "gap-filled" canoe that is heading for storms, while seawater pours aboard: "Gaps in ambition, gaps in climate finance, and gaps in emissions-reduction commitments."
He said, "It brings to mind an ancient adage, one I've since added to Fiji's call to action: 'Tu Na Inima Luvu Na Waqa,' which means, quite literally, "The boat sinks despite the presence of the bailers."
"Island nations like Fiji have teaspoons with which to bail water – the G20 nations have buckets," Bainimarama said. "Yet too many are willfully ignoring the storms on the horizon and the holes in our canoe. They must cut emissions – now – to set our canoe toward the calm of carbon-neutral seas and they need to start bailing – now – by meeting their climate-finance pledges before our canoe sinks to the seabed."
Bainimarama said the new $100 billion goal by 2023 for the new climate finance delivery plan is welcomed, yet not lost on countries like Fiji were the pledges of the past that have fallen short by billions.
More so, Small Island Developing States, or SIDS, have only been able to access a mere 2% of the available finance, mostly delivered as loans – forcing small island states to pay high interest rates to address climate-driven impacts they did not cause in the first place.
"Wealthy nations must do more than pledge finance, they must make it affordable and accessible, and they must actually ensure that it reaches the communities it's meant to aid – for mitigation, but mainly for adaptation purposes," he said. "And by 2025, much higher levels of commitment will be required – $750 billion annually in climate finance, 10% of which is dedicated to SIDS, as well as a dedicated mechanism for the losses and damages we have already sustained."
He added, "Wealthy nations spend trillions on defense partnerships and on weapons that can level entire communities; surely we can spend billions to adapt them."
Attendees at the summit, chaired by host Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, also included President Joe Biden of the United States, Narendra Modi of India, Angela Merkel of Germany, and Scott Morrison of Australia.
Bainimarama is heading Fiji and the Pacific Islands Forum delegation to COP26 and participated in a forum that saw the launch of the Initiative for Resilient Island States, or IRIS, by the Coalition of Developing Resilient Infrastructure led by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.