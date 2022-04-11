The World Health Organization on Thursday urged governments in the Western Pacific region to continue vaccinating the most vulnerable individuals as some countries start to ease restrictions in a move to live with COVID-19.
In a media briefing in celebration of World Health Day, WHO Western Pacific Regional Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai said that while the virus is "unlikely" to disappear, anti-Covid programs implemented by Western Pacific governments will be the key in controlling surges and avoiding disruptions to society.
COVID-19 "will continue to mutate and [cause] surges. It is not the virus, but it is the system that can control the Covid-19 repeated surge while avoiding a significant disruption to the society," Kasai said.
He pushed for continued vaccination of vulnerable sectors such as health care workers, senior citizens and persons with underlying conditions, as well as following up with booster shots for them.
Kasai said maintaining mitigation measures and high vaccination coverage will allow countries in the region to enable their public health system to not just respond to surges, but to prepare for the next global pandemic.
WHO Regional Emergencies Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure said that even if COVID-19 continues to be manageable, people must remain vigilant, especially with the possibility of occasional surges and deaths due to waning vaccine immunity.
"As long as the virus [continues to circulate], we are all at risk," Olowokure said.
He added that even if the pandemic ends and becomes an endemic, the challenges such as case surges will remain, noting that post-Covid stress syndrome or "long Covid" may affect around 30 percent of those who had been infected.
Olowokure said the WHO is also tracking the development of the recombinant Omicron XE variant, which has both the BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of Omicron.
He said there is evidence that the recombinant variant is less transmissible than its parent strain.
Dr. Huon Thi Gian Tran, director for Division Programs for Disease Prevention, stressed the importance of booster doses for vulnerable groups, but added that some people in the region have yet to complete their primary series.
Tran said that countries planning to donate vaccines should meet regulatory requirements to ensure that recipient countries will be getting safe and effective vaccines.
"The redeployment of vaccines is possible and welcomed to support countries where vaccines are most in need. The redeployment must follow certain criteria, such as vaccine expiry date, the quality of vaccine and the regulatory requirement," Tran said.
The Philippines plans to donate vaccine doses to Myanmar and Papua New Guinea to prevent vaccine wastage and at the same time achieve the WHO's aim of vaccine equity.