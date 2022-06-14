Pandemic funds dip to $320M; $23M spent in a month

An additional $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding was allocated to a homeless shelter and $10.06 million more in direct pandemic aid went to small businesses, while a wage study and other programs had their funding cut in May.
There is still $8.31 million left out of $11.7 million allocated for a one-time direct cash payment to residents under Prugråman Salåppe', to help them cope with rising gas and food prices, among other things.
These are all based on Adelup's latest status report to senators, showing $320.97 million in remaining ARP funds as of May 31.
That's down from the $344.04 million available as of April 30.
This means in May alone, $23 million in ARP money was spent or committed.
In all, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero still has more than 55% of the total $578.71 million in ARP funding that she could allocate for programs and services that are meant to help with pandemic recovery, but some Republican senators question the governor's use of ARP funding for a wage study, a cultural repository and other government agencies.
These do not require pandemic aid, Sen. Telo Taitague said.
The governor's $160.138 million ARP allocation for a new hospital remains intact, though she is still trying to look for other sources of funding since building a new hospital is estimated to cost about $1 billion.
Public assistance program funding, including direct aid to residents and businesses, increased to $187 million-plus in May, up from $181 million in April, based on Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson Jr.'s report to the Legislature.
Among the major changes was the governor's decision to increase by $10 million the Local Employers' Assistance Program or LEAP funding, from $27.5 million to $37.56 million. The Legislature allocated $25 million for a total of almost $63 million LEAP funding.
Of $38 million set aside for the All RISE Act, only $1 million remains.
The governor's office also increased its homeless housing or Safe Haven program funding from $1.5 million in April to $2.5 million in May.
Pandemic funding for tier 2 clinics also went up, from $2 million in April to $2.5 million a month later.
Funding cuts
The governor reduced the initial $2 million funding for a competitive wage study, to $1.82 million, according to the BBMR report.
The same report shows a cut in the allocation for water infrastructure upgrades, from $14.74 million as of April, to $8.64 million by May.
An initial $14.4 million allocation for the Guam Waterworks Authority's rate offset was also reduced to $12.4 million.
A $1 million administrative fee for the Guam Economic Development Authority to administer certain pandemic programs was also reduced to $600,000.
Besides ARP, billions of other federal pandemic relief and recovery funds have gone to Guam since 2020, providing a cushion from lost tourism revenue.