Today, the Guam Department of Education will be hosting the first of three community input sessions this week for the State Strategic Plan to provide parents an update on what’s new and get feedback to move forward.
For many months, GDOE has been focused on the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to education, such as school closures, school re-openings, and the health and safety of students at school campuses.
But this week, GDOE is shifting part of its focus back onto the State Strategic Plan, which will guide public school education over the next five years beyond the pandemic concerns of today.
The plan was supposed to be completed and presented to the board in September, but GDOE delayed working on the plan to focus on the new school year and school closures.
The parent input sessions lined up for this week are part of GDOE’s planned second round of input sessions. The plan is set for presentation to the Guam Education Board by the end of December.
GDOE officials will introduce a seventh focus point and get feedback from parents to continue developing the strategic plan.
“This time around we are going to do the same thing, we are going to give them the highlights on the areas, it’s actually seven now, we added Data Points,” Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, said.
The focus of the plan is in the following seven key areas:
1. Leadership
2. Curriculum
3. Family and community engagement
4. Student behavior, discipline and safety
5. Facilities
6. Finance
7. Data points
Parental involvement
“We have some proposed measures that we are going to share, we are going to highlight some of the new goals. We added a goal for parental involvement ... facilities and maintenance, and we added a goal for finance. We are going to share some new strategies that we are considering as well as new measures,” Sanchez said.
Educators are focusing on indicators for success such as parental involvement numbers and tracking student progress from grade to grade to foster growth.
“Basically, (the) updated goals, strategies and objectives – we would like to share with the community. We get a whole bunch of different ideas about programs, we got a lot of recommendations about how to keep parents engaged through parent outreaches. We took that all and clustered them together as strategies related to parent outreach,” Sanchez said.
Sessions have been scheduled by district. Here is the schedule for the parent-input sessions:
• Oct. 20, 6 p.m. Haya & Kattan Districts - https://zoom.us/j/96284159564
• Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Lagu & Luchan Districts - https://zoom.us/j/91561782206
• Oct. 22, 6 p.m. - Islandwide PTOs - https://zoom.us/j/98013492230
The strategy will be summarized as exploring multiple ways of parental involvement and outreach. Once the parental involvement strategy is adopted, GDOE will go back to schools to see how the strategy can be implemented.
Sanchez noted that with GDOE embracing online learning as part of its curriculum, parents are now seeking more help from schools in navigating the educational frontier.
“We have home learning when we shut down, parents know that they actually have to help and are asking for more support in helping their kids at home,” Sanchez said.
Addressing student safety and health at schools is another proposed strategy GDOE will be discussing this week with parents.
“Some of the input that we got in the previous year is training for staff, how to deal with students who have struggles, or at-risk kids, because sometimes the behaviors that they demonstrate are a manifestation of the struggles they face.” Sanchez said “students from impoverished homes, English language learners, sometimes the social stresses result in them having certain behaviors on campus. So more training for the staff.”
On the students' part, GDOE hopes to be able to offer programs to help with engagement and building a positive relationship between students and schools.