Parents wanting to protect their children from a severe case of COVID-19 brought their children to the Agana Shopping Center on Saturday where the Department of Public Health and Social Services organized a special vaccination outreach clinic.
The event was meant for children 6 months old to 11 years old. Parents like Sesa Canlas, a mother of a 4-year-old preschooler, took advantage of the free vaccination opportunity.
“I wanted to protect him from COVID-19. He goes to day care. I actually got vaccinated myself and I wanted him to be protected as well,” Canlas said.
Other parents came out for similar reasons. Rikki Orsini, a mother of two, said visiting the outreach clinic was a priority.
“I thought it was important to bring my daughter who just started school last week to get her booster shot. I wanted her to be protected this school year and I thought that was important for her to get done,” Orsini said.
First up was Orsini's daughter, a fifth grader at P.C. Lujan Elementary school who received her first booster shot.
“For her, she did Pfizer and at the time it was two doses. She didn’t have any reactions. She didn’t even feel it. She was surprised that the nurse was done when she got the first and second shot,” Orsini said.
Her daughter got her first dose in November 2021, roughly three months before catching COVID-19. Orsini said she thinks that the vaccine helped minimize the severity of the illness.
“It did. She actually caught COVID-19 in February of this year and so we noticed she only had symptoms for three days, that she was symptomatic. After that, she was back to normal and so I think the vaccine did protect her from getting severe symptoms,” Orsini said.
She also brought her 3-year-old son Juan Orsini to get his first dose of Moderna.
“I wasn’t too nervous about him because our whole family we’ve had good experiences, we didn’t experience anything out of the ordinary when we got our booster or our shots so we felt pretty good today coming in,” Orsini said.
Orsini researched the vaccines available for her children before bringing her children to the outreach clinic.
“We knew that we had a choice to pick between Pfizer and Moderna and in my research I looked up the differences. Moderna is a two shot series, Pfizer is a three shot series. Of course, I encourage parents to do their own research, but what I’ve found is Moderna has a higher dosage of the vaccine and we would be able to get him protected quicker,” she said. “Those are the thoughts I had to ponder on and think about when I had to chose a vaccine. At the time, when I got hers, I don’t think Moderna was available. Now that it is, I chose it for my son.”
Last Thursday, Public Health officials indicated a desire to bring vaccination clinics into school campuses as the new school year is underway.
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS physician and immunization adviser said, they would meet with the Guam Department of Education about the possibility of offering vaccination clinics at campuses during school hours. He also noted that COVID-19 vaccines could become an annual immunization offered to residents much like the flu vaccine.
For Orsini, annual vaccines are an idea she is on board with.
“Absolutely, we would definitely get it every year if it’s required or just to protect ourselves. We get the flu shot every year anyway,” she said.
During Saturday's vaccination clinic, children were given either the Moderna or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. Pediatricians were also on site to answer questions and concerns parents had about the vaccines.
As of Aug. 11, 8,958 children 5 to 11 years old received their first dose of a two dose series. Over 7,300 kids who are 5 to 11 years old completed their two dose series and 133 children 6 months old to 4 years old received their first dose, according to a news release from the Joint Information Center.