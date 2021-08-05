Parents can now register for food assistance cards for students; each eligible child may receive up to $1,200 for last school year

Registration for the nutritional assistance benefit for Guam Department of Education students has begun.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services announced open registration for the Pandemic - Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, Program, which was created to provide funds to help families purchase food while students weren't attending school. The card is funded through the Food and Nutrition Services of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Guam Department of Education officials have said each eligible student will receive a total of roughly $1,200, to cover the period public schools were shut down and school meals were missed as a result of the pandemic.
School-aged students are eligible for P-EBT if they:
• were eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school meals under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP); or
• received such meals because their school is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), but did not receive meals at school due to COVID-related closures or virtual learning.
Register for card pick up
The cards will be distributed this month and next. However, the cards will be activated in September, according to the press release.
Parents and guardians of students who attended a GDOE school last school year can register for a date to pick up their student’s P-EBT cards at tinyurl.com/pebtguam.
The P-EBT cards will be distributed from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. from Aug. 9 through Aug. 27, and from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Micronesia Mall Center Court.
The time slots are filling up fast. Aug. 9-12 are fully booked as of Thursday morning.
The online registration process asks parents to confirm their contact information, the number of students who attended a GDOE school in school year 2020-2021, and the students' respective schools.
Only parents and guardians of public school students can apply.
“If you are not the registered parent/guardian, a P-EBT card will not be issued to you. If your child is an active member in another SNAP household, then a card will be issued to the head of household in that SNAP case,” according to the release.
Parents must bring a valid picture ID.
If the parent or guardian’s name is not listed, a DPHSS student verification of enrollment will be issued at the distribution site. According to the release, the form must be validated by the student’s respective school before a P-EBT card is received.
September
The P-EBT benefits will not be loaded until in September. According to the distribution plan, benefits will be loaded based on the last number of the parent’s social security number.
For example a social security number ending in 9 would have benefits loaded on Sept. 9.
Benefits once loaded will be available for use for a period of one year.
A P-EBT hotline number is expected to be activated on Thursday. Officials will announce the phone number once the hotline is active.