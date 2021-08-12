A little rain didn’t dampen spirits of students excited about the first day of school.
The Guam Department of Education’s 41 public schools welcomed back over 92% of its student population this morning.
The Guam Daily Post spoke to several parents who were dropping off their children at Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School and while there were some concerns, parents agreed that they were happy to see their students begin their first day.
“She’s really excited but I’m scared,” said Nelly Tecson whose 6-year-old daughter is starting the 1st grade.
Tecson said this is her daughter’s first time back in school since the pandemic shut down school doors. She said the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate within the community has her a little concerned.
Other parents said summer school offered some reassurance that the schools were taking the necessary steps to keep students safe.
GDOE held a robust summer school program which served as a pilot program for operations and getting student readjusted to the classroom prior to this school year.
Lisa Quintanilla, mother of a 3rd grade student was relieved that her child “could get back to learning.” She also enrolled her daughter in Summer School in preparation for the new school year.
“Well she was in summer school, and she liked it. It kind of helped refresh her memory, Quintanilla said.
Like Quintanilla, other parents were also relieved that school is back to “normal.”
“I feel more relieved because they were on vacation for awhile so definitely I am excited for them to go to school,” said Jadine Dela Cruz who has a son in Head Start.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez was out and about greeting students as they made their return this morning. He paid visits to John F. Kennedy High school and Jose Rios Middle school.
"We haven’t done this at this scale for 18 months, this is the first time back and for many of the students, its the first day back in a new school even if they have been to the school, it’s been such a long time that it’s taking them time to adjust," Fernandez said.
While it was too early to determine what issues presented itself, Fernandez said that the first day of school went smoother than expected.
"But everything is actually going smoothly given what I was expecting in terms of questions, kids coming in without a mask, or out of uniform. We haven’t seen those types of issues, people just need to get use to the routine of how to get into to school, drop their students off," Fernandez said.