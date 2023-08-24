Public school students had their first day of classes Wednesday, but parents have mixed feelings regarding their children sharing campuses with other schools.
Guam Department of Education schools started their academic year under much different circumstances than before, as certain schools are using double sessions due to facilities not passing health inspections.
Two of those schools are Simon Sanchez High, which is holding classes at John F. Kennedy High at noon, and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle, which is having its students attend classes at Okkodo High at 1:30 p.m.
The Guam Daily Post talked to Yigo resident Red, who declined to give his last name. He's the father of a senior at Simon Sanchez High and an eighth-grader at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle. He and his family felt worried, considering he works in the day and has to find time to drop his children off in the afternoon.
"We're excited, but we're worried also because if he misses the bus? ... It's hard for us to go and pick them up," said Red, who told the Post his children will be taking the bus regularly.
Red understood the situation the schools have been placed in, citing the age of his children's facilities and the recent damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.
"For me, I wouldn't blame them because I know Sanchez (High) is kind of old. And aside from that, there was a natural disaster like the typhoon. ... That's the reason why I understand where they're coming from," Red told the Post. "There's a lot of schools that cannot open on time."
In terms of the disrupted schedule affecting his children's education, Red said he wasn't sure if his children would be receiving an adequate education.
"For me, I don't know, I'm not really sure," Red said.
'Very inconvenient'
After Red spoke with the Post in the parking lot of Kmart across from JFK's campus, he went to drop off his daughter at Okkodo High.
About an hour and a half before F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle was scheduled to start classes, a line of cars starting from Okkodo High stretched about a half mile long in both directions.
Heather Mendiola, the mother of an 11-year-old daughter starting sixth grade, told the Post waiting in the line was terrible.
"I think it's horrible we have to wait in this line. ... On top of that, I work graveyard, so I can only imagine parents who work during the daytime. ... They have to figure out a way to come drop their kids at 1:30 p.m. and then have to pick them up at 5:45 p.m.," Mendiola said.
"It's very inconvenient. ... I even had asked the school if online was an option. ... It's not our fault the schools are not prepared and ready to receive these students, so it's a little unfortunate," she said.
While acknowledging the work being undertaken to make public schools "suitable" for students, the mother told the Post she thought families should have been given a remote learning option, similar to what was offered during closures at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These are middle schoolers and, the generation these days, how they learn is through online," Mendiola said.
Mendiola was glad her daughter was going to a school in better condition for classes, saying she can only hope her daughter has a good educational experience.
"I just hope that GDOE will figure out something better than having to do this," Mendiola said, as she waited at the end of the line of cars with her daughter in the back seat. "It's quite an inconvenience."