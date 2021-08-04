A virtual orientation for parents offered an opportunity for them to experience online classes come Aug. 12.
The Guam Department of Education hosted a virtual orientation for parents of online students on Saturday.
John Weslowski, who is with GDOE’s online program, told parents they have a robust program for the coming school year.
Reading and language arts, math, science, social studies and CHamoru will be the priorities for online student instruction. Other subjects such as health, physical education, art and music will be integrated as much as possible.
He acknowledged while online learning isn't the same as being in the same room with a teacher, "we really want to make sure that this is an engaging program," he stated.
"There are some things you can do here that you may not be able to do in the classroom and so we want to encourage our teachers collaborate and plan those experiences."
The online model of learning was offered in response to concerns from parents and students who are not comfortable returning to the school campus because of the ongoing pandemic. Guam's current public health emergency continues through Aug. 30. It's unclear when the island will be returned to a normal condition of readiness.
Fifteen-percent of GDOE’s 28,000 student population have chosen online learning for the new school year.
He said some things parents can expect this year:
- on the first day of class, Aug. 12, online students will be provided a syllabus;
- uniforms will be mandatory;
- attendance will be taken and students will be held accountable for any absences.
In addition, the new grading policy will be implemented this school year.
“So we are not just going to be giving them an A,B,C,D or an F any more, we are going to be looking at how are they really meeting the standards and what is the progress towards those standard and how can we make our educational program better for them,” Weslowski said.
A more detailed presentation will be provided to parents at a later date, officials said on Saturday.
As in previous school years, teachers will use PowerSchool to report official grades, document student progress, communicate with parents and record attendance.
Elementary and middle school online programs will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:43 p.m. High school online students will be online starting at 7 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Online classes will have 23-25 students while kindergarten has a maximum class size of 18 students.
“We tried to group our students close to their regions or home schools as possible. In some cases, that wasn’t possible just because we may have one or two students at a school, or we may have five students at a school. We are obviously not able to assign one teacher to five students,” Weslowski said.
To maximize capacity at the elementary level classes are developed based on region, that means students from surrounding schools will be combined into classes based on grade level.
For middle and high school there is no online regional concept, instead the online programs will be supported within the student’s respective schools.