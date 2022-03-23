The plan for the next five years of public school education is almost complete. It’s expected to be adopted in April, but, before handing it over for approval, parents will get a final look.
The State Strategic Plan, SSP, will guide how public school students learn and how they are taught for the next five school years.
Over the past year, the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Education Board collaborated on the plan’s development. It is focused on seven strategic priorities:
• Leadership.
• Curriculum and instruction.
• Parental engagement.
• Student discipline and safety.
• Facilities and maintenance
• Finance and administrative services.
• Data.
To provide an update to stakeholders, GDOE is hosting a series of virtual parent-community input sessions through Zoom from today to Friday, March 25. Sessions begin at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on GDOE’s Facebook page.
On Wednesday, parents from Lagu and Luchan Districts are encouraged to attend virtually. On Thurday, GDOE will virtually update parents in Kattan and Haya Districts, followed by the Islandwide Parent-Teacher Organization on Friday.
This is the fourth draft of the SSP. It will be submitted to the board for their consideration on April 1, with final adoption anticipated on April 28.
Education officials noted during the last GEB regular meeting they are confident in the adoption of the plan as GDOE and GEB officials each had a hand in the its development.
Some parts of the plan have already been implemented in schools, like switching to a scale-based grading policy and doing away with quarters in the school year.
There are several elements which sets the SSP final draft apart from previous educational plans. The integration of technology, implementation of a progress dashboard, a focus on accelerated learning and community engagement are among the new elements, to name a few.
But the main difference between the the first draft and the close-to-final draft is the focus.
“The biggest difference the first two draft were focused a lot on the overarching goals. We solidified the strategic priorities to the seven items. Around those, we developed the goals and strategies,” Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez said.
The third and fourth drafts nail down the measures for success.
“These latest drafts are really trying to iron down the objectives which are basically measure to tell us whether or not we are successfully moving toward our goals,” Sanchez said.
Feedback from the input session lined up this week will be included in the final plan to be submitted to the board. In addition to this, GDOE and GEB officials will meet in two retreats to put the final touches on the strategic plan before April 28.
The State Strategic Plan will be implemented in school year 2022-2023.