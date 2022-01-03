The Sinajana Mayors office has embarked on a mission to preserve a part of Guam’s history, after it came across a box of photographs dating back to the 1940s.
The box had been passed down several times before curiosity led the Sinajana Mayor’s office to open it. Inside the box a treasure trove of Guam’s history was discovered.
“That’s what it was - us seeing these boxes laying around, old photos of Sinajana. It wasn’t in our possession, the photos. The church owned quite a few of the boxes that we scanned of several people in the community, and people’s homes. There’s a lot more to do, but, I want to say we were able to scan about 1,000 pictures,“ Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman said.
His office has reached out to Bishop Baumgarterner Memorial School, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority for access to their photo archives, as wells as the military and residents in the community to grow the village's photograph inventory and build the online archive.
“Most people have these treasures at home. If they want ... us to scan, I more than welcome it. Because I heard there’s several notable people in the community with collections of photos of Sinajana. We could scan and keep it in our files here and people can access it later on once we get information on those photos,” Hoffman said.
Photographs submitted to the archive are scanned at the highest possible quality and the originals are returned to the owners. It’s part of the effort to preserve these memories for generations to come.
Hoffman said some of the photographs are so old, they show environmental wear-and-tear. A number of photos received were either chewed up by insects or had some water damaged.
The Mayor’s office now has access to photographs from the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and even present day, all of which depict what village life was like.
“A lot of the activities in the photos center around church type of activities, that was where everything happened. Everyone was part of a club or troop or whatever else in the neighborhood. Just coming across it has been an eye opener,” Hoffman said. “We came across some microfilm too and some negatives that are beautiful, so its finding a way to develop that as well. They’re very specific negatives and they actually all come with short stories written. We don’t even know how it ended up in the whole pile.”
The photos depict Naval Food Banks in communities around the island and residents lined up waiting to get a food tray. Hoffman said these photos resonated with him.
Haven't scratched the surface
“Seeing the food bank one was interesting for me. I never knew that took place on Guam. I think the photos are after disaster time and the military did these massive makeshift kitchens and tents and so the lines in the photos you see people in the Yona area, Sinajana area or Dededo area. You don’t see many homes around you just see tons of smiles. There’s photos of young boys so interested in the big pots of stew or something. There’s 19 photos in total of just that subject matter,” Hoffman said.
The Sinajana Mayor’s office is in search of photos of pre-war, during the war and post-war Guam, depicting Sinajana.
“In talking to residents there’s rooms full, cabinets full of photos , information booklets, old news clippings of Sinajana. We haven’t even began to scratch the surface of it. We’re looking forward to getting it on this project,” Hoffman said.
He said looking at the photos has been a great journey through time.
“Its a humbling experience for me specifically, because you really get a sense of you’re in charge of really a beautiful place. There are people that hold it dear to their hearts. They’re so proud of their community. Getting to see it through the different transitions and different periods, it makes you wonder what life was like then and gives us an idea of what we want; togetherness, spirit of neighbors that we build for us its been a great learning lessons for us,” Hoffman said.
There are even photos of that show how Sinajana evolved and developed over time.
“During the Urban Renewal process, which really did the renovations to Sinajana. Sinajana was destroyed by a major typhoon in the 60s so a lot of the transition period was documented. It’s just been a wonderful journey and experience that I am happy to share with the community,” Hoffman said.
The journey through time really gets exciting when a photo contains a structure that’s still standing today.
“Some of the things in the photos still exist, there’s roadways or homes, a specific tree that’s still there, our mountain range. As you look at these photos, you see present day. You hold the photo up in the area and say wow, this is what this place looked like,” Hoffman said.
Names, details sought
Some of the photos are already loaded into the archive and can be viewed on Sinajana’s Facebook page.
In fact, this also is where the community can get involved in the project.
“Its super successful … a lot of people are thanking us for the photos. They are saying it brings back memories or these photos are of their grandparents or great grandparents so it's generational for some,” Hoffman said.
The Sinajana Mayor’s office has asked the community for help by identifying the subjects in photos. The hope is to put a story behind each photograph to share a date, and names of individuals pictured.
“I was surprised by the photos. I think the interesting part is whoever took the photos or took the time to take these photos back then they had to get it right — lighting … there were no photo processing centers back then so, these photos are like 8x10 black and white, beautifully done, the lighting is great and subject matter is so clear,” Hoffman said.
It’s been a wonderful time spent for Hoffman and his office. But, what started out as a passion project has grown into a full time job.
“Like I said it was a passion project for us to do and now that we are getting better responses from the community, it’s like, I think we need someone to do this regularly and correctly and store it in the archives,” Hoffman said.
He hopes to be able to reach out to Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency or CAHA, for grant funding to be able to hire an individual to handle the project.