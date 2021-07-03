PBS to broadcast Liberation Day programming.

PBS Guam will air the 77th Guam Liberation Day celebration on July 21. The network will produce a three-part series on Liberation Day along with monthlong special programming.
The program will take viewers to different villages in Guam and pay tribute to those who made the life we know today possible, according to a press release. The program will include interviews, musical performances and scenic views of the island. It revolves around the island surviving and thriving 77 years after the war, according to the release.
“On Liberation Day, July 21st, I invite the community to gather with friends and family, (barbecue), and enjoy a Liberation watch party,” said Ina Carillo, general manager of PBS Guam. “Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be a full day of programming to consist of our Liberation Special.”
The network will air the three-part series starting on Liberation Day. The series includes, "A Tribute to Guam’s Liberation," "The Liberation Virtual Parade" and "A Legacy Concert." It will be rebroadcast throughout the day. It will be shown Wednesday, July 21, and Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Throughout the month of July there will be special programming.
Sundays:
- July 4: 1 - 3 p.m. - Liberation 40 (1994)
- July 11:1 - 3:30 p.m. - 55th Guam Liberation Day (1999),
- July 18: 1 - 3:30 p.m. - 70th Guam Liberation Day (2014),
- July 25: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. - 77th Guam Liberation Day (2021).
Tuesdays:
- July 6: 6 - 7 p.m.- “An Island Invaded”
- July 13: 6 - 7 p.m.- “War for Guam”
- July 20: 6 - 7 p.m.- “2020 PBS Liberation Special”
- July 27: 6 - 6:30 p.m.- “Liberating Guam: The U.S. Comes Back”