‘Peace’ in Ukraine

More than 5,000 Ukrainian people died as a result of the Russian occupation of Ukraine, which began nearly seven months ago on Feb. 24 of this year.
According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, there were 5,827 civilian deaths recorded, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as of Sept. 11.
Nearly a dozen Russians living on Guam who are seeking asylum were up bright and early Saturday morning to protest against Russia’s attack on Ukraine along the intersection of the ITC building in Tamuning.
Sergei Grachev, 50, who is Russian, participated in the act of objection against his home country.
“I’m here because of the genocide that's been committed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” said Grachev. “I'm personally a Russian and I am ashamed of what is happening. I support Ukraine and I would like the war to end.”
He shared with The Guam Daily Post that he escaped from Russia in 2018.
“I fled from Russia because I was an election observer,” Grachev said. “And I was interrogated due to that situation and I was ordered to the police station, where I was supposed to be additionally interrogated and I felt that my freedom and life was in danger and so I had to escape. Previous to that, I actually suffered a kidnapping attempt. And one of the personnel from that situation, an officer from the same police department recognized me where I was supposed to appear. And that is the reason that I escaped on the same day I was supposed to appear for interrogation.”
A Russian civilian can face up to 15 years in Russian prison for protesting and even talking about the war against Ukraine.
Despite being more than 3,000 miles away from his country and aware of the consequences of his actions, Grachev told the Post why he’s in support of Ukraine.
“I’ve actually been actively speaking up against the first war when Russia occupied Ukraine, and that made me a target, political target. I continue even today to publicly speak against the situation in Ukraine, the aggression against Ukraine, the illegal occupation of Ukraine, the mass murder of the Ukrainians,” he said. “I feel, as a Russian citizen, that it is not something that I would like to see in the pages of history. I would like the war to end immediately and for the Ukrainian people to gain peace.”
Another protester of the Russian capture of Ukraine was Iarkin Aleksandar, 50.
He fled Russia and moved to Guam about four years ago. He had a message he wanted to get out there, while participating in the protest.
“I'm very, very ashamed about what is going on and the aggression taken by the Russians in Ukraine,” said Aleksandar. “There have been many, many civilian populations that have been killed already. Just please remove the troops from Ukraine and stop this war.”
Zvol Aleksandr, 36, another Russian protesting, has been seeking asylum in Guam for five years now.
“Losing a single life is very painful and losing so many lives, it’s even worse,” said Aleksandr. “Their lives are being lost on multiple sides. Of course the civilian side in Ukraine and also the military side in Russia. I'm very, very sorry to the Ukrainian people that this has taken place. I have an internal conflict because I do have Ukrainian ancestry.”
Meanwhile, Suzanna Akopian, was born in Armenian territory called Artsakh, which is a disputed region now.
She organized the protest held Saturday.
Akopian shared why she’s opposed to the war against Ukraine by Russia.
“Because it reminds me of Artsakh war where military is unleashed in civilian population,” said Akopian. “When I was 7, my family became refugees because of Artsakh war. In 2020, many Armenians became refugees for the second time. Some of these Armenians ended up in Ukraine and today they become refugees for the third time in their lifetime. Word 'genocide' was coined for to depict human depravity unleashed upon the Armenian race. I do not use this word lightly, what I see in Ukraine is a 'genocide.' I met so many Russians in today's meeting who risk their liberty and their life to publicly criticize Putin and his military who are committing mass murder of innocent men, women, and children. We are all united in one cause: no war! We are calling for peace to Ukraine.”