Residents were advised to seek immediate shelter just before 8 p.m. Mawar now is a low-end Category 5 supertyphoon which took only hours to intensify into what could possibly be the second-strongest supertyphoon in Guam’s history.
As of 5 p.m., Supertyphoon Mawar is expected to bring 155 miles per hour winds directly over - or very near - Guam.
"As of 5 p.m., Supertyphoon Mawar was located at 11.9 degrees north latitude and 146.5 degrees east longitude, or about 155 miles southeast of Guam and 230 miles south-southeast of Saipan,” Joint Information Center release 18 stated at 7:30 p.m.
The island has already begun to feel the supertyphoon outer bands carrying tropical storm force winds that will intensify throughout the night. By morning, typhoon force winds are expected to be present across the island.
"Based on the current forecast track, Supertyphoon Mawar is expected to make a direct hit or very near passage (to) Guam. There is a potential (for) a catastrophic and devastating event for Guam. Typhoon-force winds are expected Wednesday morning, with peak conditions around midday,” the JIC release said.
Supertyphoon Mawar’s speed will play a factor in how long island residents will experience the storm's wrath.
"This is a very serious situation with steadily deteriorating conditions. The triple threat of Category 4 typhoon-force winds, torrential rains, and life-threatening storm surge(s) are all expected for Guam. Large storm surge(s) and coastal impacts are likely to occur, particularly for coastal areas,” according to the JIC.
The situation warranted evacuation of residents in low-lying areas, flood-prone zones, and coastal regions in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', Inalåhan, Malesso', Humåtak and Hagåt. Evacuees were directed to seek higher ground or emergency shelter.
Yona shelter closed
Tuesday morning opened with 12 emergency shelters in the northern, southern and central areas of Guam but, by nightfall, M.U. Lujan Elementary School in Yona had to be closed.
"It was an issue with the backup generator. And for the safety of all, they relocated the (people) to an alternate location,” said Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense spokesperson, Jenna Blas.
The 13 individuals who were sheltered at M.U. Lujan were bussed to the George Washington High School shelter in Mangilao to ride out the supertyphoon.
As of 7 p.m., the shelters were at a collective 19% maximum capacity, with 831 individuals in the remaining 11 emergency shelters.