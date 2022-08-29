John F. Kennedy High School students are calling for a change in the school’s dress code.
More than 1,500 people have signed a petition, as of Monday, to “make changes towards the dress code at JFK High School and other GDOE Public Schools,” after posts that recently circulated widely on social media citing sexism.
Sexism is discrimination against one’s gender or sex.
A student shared with The Guam Daily Post, “on Thursday morning, (Aug. 25), over 50 students, girls specifically, were sent to the Student Support Service office, all due to 'short shorts.' Majority of the girls have been sent to the office due to this specific reason in the past, but it mostly took our attention on Thursday.”
Another student who wished to remain anonymous said that she was told by JFKHS administrators she was being written up because her folded-up uniform shorts were “distracting.”
“Instead of telling females how to dress, these administrators should be teaching these little boys how to act right,” she stated.
The petition garnered almost 1,000 signatures in just seven hours.
More concerns from students were told to the Post.
“At school, a lot of people, mainly females, were getting written up or pulled aside because they were being strict about uniform bottoms starting today but a lot of people had shorts that weren’t too short and were longer than the tip of their middle finger,” said another student who also wished to remain anonymous. “I know many people who were pulled aside and a few who got immediately written up without a warning beforehand. A lot of students missed class and/or missed a good portion of class to get written up. A lot of them got their first office discipline referral due to this. Most people are pretty mad about it and are petitioning and getting in touch with news stations.”
The petition on change.org states, “the problem is that almost half of John F. Kennedy High School student females were written up today in regards to their uniform bottoms being 3 inches above the knee. Is it a school policy? Yes, though what is the purpose of it? Is it for the safety of the females in our school or the lack of control the school has on the students?”
The high school's dress code policy states that shorts must be worn at the natural waist above the point of the hip and must not be more than one size larger than the actual waist size of the student.
The code also said that shorts must be worn no higher than three inches above the knee.
Shorts with holes, ripped shorts, short shorts, and shorts with cargo pockets were the things mentioned that students should “avoid.”
But students disagree with the rules, the petition noted.
“Females should be able to wear something that makes them feel comfortable. We females shouldn't have to dress according to what the school board thinks is best for us. Walking into school knowing there are many students who lack respect is already a fear. Us females don't choose to seek attention, though it's something we sadly get seen as. No matter what we wear, what we do, or where we are it will always be an issue. Therefore, we shouldn't have to have a dress code and be uncomfortable in school because our shorts are altered to our sizes. We should be able to dress or style our uniforms as we please. We should also not have to get punished, written up, or have something affect our records for something that does not deal with our education. So let's break this cycle and make a change.”
JFKHS dress code policy also detailed, “repeated refusals to follow the dress code will warrant progressive student disciplinary action, including parent conference, lunch time detention, and denial of privileges.”
The Post has reached out to interim GDOE Public Information Officer Michelle Franquez for comment since last Thursday, Aug. 25, and has yet to receive a response as of press time.
To read the petition in its entirety, visit https://chng.it/87wsnTFccV.