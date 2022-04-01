Supporters of the 2022 Philippine presidential candidates are kicking off campaigns on Guam with get-togethers and roadside waving that display the distinct colors that candidates have come to rely on as part of their political branding.
There are nearly 12,000 overseas Filipino voters under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Consulate General in Agana, which includes Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, Philippine Consul Ferdinand Flores said Thursday.
The exact number of voters on Guam is being double-checked to see if their addresses are correct and updated, he said.
This Saturday, April 2, starting at 3 p.m., Guam supporters of Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential candidacy will hold a roadside wave in front of the ITC Building in Tamuning, according to event organizer Maria Aurora S. Reyes.
Reyes invites everyone who supports the tandem of Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan - known simply as Leni-Kiko - to join the roadside wave and wear pink.
Red and green, meanwhile, are the consistent colors of their main rival - the son and namesake of a former dictator, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., and running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
A group called BBM 2022 Guam - the BBM stands for "Bongbong Marcos" - held a get-together at Ypao Beach on March 26.
It brought together supporters and their families for an afternoon of camaraderie and friendship, according to Therese Araneta.
"We're doing our small part," she said of the presidential campaign. Araneta also said BBM 2022 Guam team members will be poll watchers during the voting.
In February, the core team of Leni-Kiko supporters also held a get-together in Yigo. Robredo, a former lawyer and human rights advocate, and Pangilinan seek to steer the Philippines back to the rule of law and family values.
The BBM-Sara team, meanwhile, has vowed to make the Philippines "rise again."
Marcos and Robredo are the frontrunners among 10 Philippine presidential candidates that also include world boxing icon and now Sen. Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao, former actor-turned Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, former Philippine National Police chief.
The Philippine presidential election is May 9 but overseas voting in Guam and other countries for registered Philippine voters starts this month.